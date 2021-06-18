Report: Federal jury finds Pulaski Co. constables guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal jury found two Pulaski County constables guilty.

Gary Baldock and Michael Wallace were facing conspiracy against civil rights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charges.

The Commonwealth Journal reports the jury found the men guilty this afternoon.

Sentencing for both men set for October 18.

They could face up to 10 years on the conspiracy charge, and even more time on the others.

