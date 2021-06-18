Advertisement

Remains of World War II soldier from Somerset identified

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the remains of a sailor from Kentucky who died in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday in a statement that authorities used DNA as well as dental and anthropological analysis to identify 18-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton of Somerset.

Helton was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941, and capsized, resulting in 429 deaths.

Helton’s remains will be buried July 31 in Burnside, officials said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

