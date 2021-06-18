Advertisement

Reds to honor UK volleyball national champs

Ceremony to include a trophy presentation by MLB team
Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
By Steve Moss
Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s national championship volleyball team will receive a trophy from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, June 29 at Great American Ballpark.

The Reds will present the UK coaches and players the trophy on behalf of the MLB team, honoring the Wildcats on the 2020 national championship.

The ceremony will take place before the Reds’ game against San Diego, which is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The program will take place 15 minutes prior to the first pitch.

