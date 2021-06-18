Advertisement

Pilot accused of killing three people convicted

Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.((Source: WSMV))
By Brett Martin
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury has recommended former American Airlines pilot Christian “Kit” Martin serve life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole.

Martin was found guilty on all 10 charges on Tuesday after eight hours of deliberation by the jury. He didn’t show emotion until after he was being taken from the courtroom.

Martin told the Nashville NBC affiliate 5 years ago that he never expected to be convicted.

“Stupid. I didn’t do it and the evidence shows I didn’t do it,” Martin testified on Wednesday.

Those murders happened across the street from Martin’s home in Pembroke, Ky. in 2015.

Prosecutors said that Martin did not want his victim, Calvin Phillips, to testify and that Pam Phillips and Dansereau were murdered when they came to the crime scene.

Martin was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of 1st-degree burglary, arson, criminal attempt to commit arson and three counts of tampering with evidence in the deaths of Calvin and Pam Phillips, and their next-door neighbor Ed Dansereau.

His sentencing will be held on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
WYMT Hot Weather
Summer returns, some scattered rain chances around to wrap up spring this weekend
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped