Pike County business owners start petition to increase safety at busy intersection

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hillary Harkins and Jordan Stapleton started a petition to place a traffic light at the intersection of Enterprise Road and US-23 prior to their business opening. Now that their business is open traffic has increased, along with the chances of crashes in the area.

“We were getting ready to cut the ribbon for our grand opening,” said Pikeville Fazoli’s co-owner Hillary Harkins. “A car pulled out in front of somebody that was going too fast and they collided”

This petition, hosted on the popular website change.org, has amassed over 1,600 signatures since its inception in February 2021.

“I think the petition was a great idea just because it raises awareness with all the entities within the city and county,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers.

The petition has also caught the attention of the District 12 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and its engineers.

“We are required to follow a process to determine if they are necessary and meet design standard requirements,” explained Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Chief District Engineer. “In the coming months, we will conduct on-site traffic studies as the public adjusts to the new business.”

City Manager Philip Elswick also said that the City of Pikeville would continue to provide information, looks forward to working with KYTC, and is sure that the cabinet will make the correct decision regarding the intersection following thorough traffic studies.

