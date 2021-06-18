Advertisement

Pike County business owners start petition to increase safety at busy intersection

By Jordan Mullins
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hillary Harkins and Jordan Stapleton started a petition to place a traffic light at the intersection of Enterprise Road and US-23 prior to their business opening. Now that their business is open traffic has increased, along with the chances of crashes in the area.

“We were getting ready to cut the ribbon for our grand opening,” said Pikeville Fazoli’s co-owner Hillary Harkins. “A car pulled out in front of somebody that was going too fast and they collided”

This petition, hosted on the popular website change.org, has amassed over 1,600 signatures since its inception in February 2021.

“I think the petition was a great idea just because it raises awareness with all the entities within the city and county,” said Pikeville City Commissioner Allison Powers.

The petition has also caught the attention of the District 12 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and its engineers.

“We are required to follow a process to determine if they are necessary and meet design standard requirements,” explained Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Chief District Engineer. “In the coming months, we will conduct on-site traffic studies as the public adjusts to the new business.”

City Manager Philip Elswick also said that the City of Pikeville would continue to provide information, looks forward to working with KYTC, and is sure that the cabinet will make the correct decision regarding the intersection following thorough traffic studies.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’

Latest News

Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County - 11:00 p.m.
Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County - 11:00 p.m.
The statue of David "Stringbean" Aikmon overlooks Stringbean Memorial Park.
Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County
Ky. education group pushing for more diversity to be taught in schools
Big Sandy Health Care and Appalachian Citizens' Law Center joined forces Friday.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at black lung patients