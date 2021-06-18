Advertisement

Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run

Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on...
Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on Monday, June 7, when police say he was hit. He was found dead the next morning.(GoFundMe)
By Phil Pendleton
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are still searching for answers in the hit-and-run investigation of a man found dead in Lincoln County.

Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on Monday, June 7, when police say he was hit.

Freeman was found dead the next morning, it is still unknown who did it and why.

Relatives say Freeman left his home in Georgia because he wanted to go to Washington, D.C. Receipts show he had stayed in various motels across central Kentucky around the time of the hit-and-run.

Somehow, his travels led him to a very rural and remote area where he was hit.

“It’s a unique situation,” said Det. Rob Oney. “He’s out of place. We did get his tox (toxicology) back, no illicit drugs or alcohol in his system.”

The sheriff’s detective tells us Freeman died of blunt force trauma and they did find evidence of some kind of vehicle impact as well.

If you have any information regarding the hit and run you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-365-2696.

“We just really want this person to come forward or if this person doesn’t come forward we hope someone saw something,” said Freeman’s sister, Lakesha Baker. “Or have information to give to help.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships

Latest News

File image of a black bear.
What to do if you encounter a bear
Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Pool died on June 12 while on active duty and will be interred on June...
State flags at half-staff in honor of western Ky. National Guard soldier
Birds with swollen eyes (like the one seen here), crusty discharge and as neurological signs...
Fish and Wildlife encouraging Kentuckians to report sick, dead birds
Stock photo of alleged counterfeit money (AP Photo/Karel Navarro)
Officials warn of counterfeit money