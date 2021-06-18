Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are still searching for answers in the hit-and-run investigation of a man found dead in Lincoln County.

Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on Monday, June 7, when police say he was hit.

Freeman was found dead the next morning, it is still unknown who did it and why.

Mystery surrounds deadly hit and run in Lincoln County. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/wovzFfWSQ4 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 18, 2021

Relatives say Freeman left his home in Georgia because he wanted to go to Washington, D.C. Receipts show he had stayed in various motels across central Kentucky around the time of the hit-and-run.

Somehow, his travels led him to a very rural and remote area where he was hit.

“It’s a unique situation,” said Det. Rob Oney. “He’s out of place. We did get his tox (toxicology) back, no illicit drugs or alcohol in his system.”

The sheriff’s detective tells us Freeman died of blunt force trauma and they did find evidence of some kind of vehicle impact as well.

If you have any information regarding the hit and run you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-365-2696.

“We just really want this person to come forward or if this person doesn’t come forward we hope someone saw something,” said Freeman’s sister, Lakesha Baker. “Or have information to give to help.”

