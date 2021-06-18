Advertisement

Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.(KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Investigators on Friday were trying to determine why a gunman opened fire on vehicles and pedestrians for some 90 minutes across suburban Phoenix, leaving one person dead and a dozen others injured in the string of drive-by shootings.

Authorities believe a man they arrested Thursday acted alone.

There were at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout the region and shut down parts of major freeways as police gathered evidence. Four people were shot, including the person who died.

Others were injured as bullets shattered glass or as their vehicles crashed. Authorities said the injured victims were all adults and expected to fully recover. Their identities haven’t been released.

One victim was able to give authorities a description of the suspect’s vehicle — a white Volkswagen SUV — and the license plate number. A local fire department spotted the vehicle and called police, who swarmed a retail area.

As officers drew their weapons, the shooter, who has not been identified, raised his hands and did not resist arrest, video shot by a bystander showed. Police don’t believe anyone else was involved in the attacks.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was,” said Brandon Sheffert, a spokesman for police in the suburban city of Peoria. “We don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
Kiwanda Freeman was walking along Fall Lick Road, either late Sunday, June 6 or early on...
Mystery surrounds deadly Lincoln County hit-and-run
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: Celebrate independence from virus on Fourth of July
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days