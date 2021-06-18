Lamborghinis, Aston Martins cruise down Eastern Kentucky roads

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Backroads of Appalachia hosted Revo Road Rally Friday afternoon at Bailey’s Hoagie Shop in Cumberland.

“These guys come here to drive, they don’t come here to sit and look,” said Backroads of Appalachia Director, Erik Hubbard. “That’s the tourism base people needs to understand, these guys want to see what we have to offer in a fast pace kind of manner.”

These types of groups spend money at our local mom and pop restaurants, stay at hotels and buy gas which goes back into our economy.

“You have family businesses out here that rely on the local people,” said owner of Bailey’s Hoagie Shop, Wes Bailey. “This just right here helps us get over the mountain so to speak, it just really helps,” he said.

The cars brought many people out to the shop, even people who have never been to Eastern Kentucky.

“I was excited to kind of see what this area was like,” said Kyle Patel, a Lamborghini owner. “I have to say so far this is the most underrated place that I have ever been on, this is fantastic.”

Patel is from South Florida spent Friday afternoon driving his Lamborghini through the mountains but he said his car can handle the roads.

“The center of gravity, cause the engine is kind of in the middle of the car,” he said. “As opposed to the rear or the front, so you kind of feel planted.”

