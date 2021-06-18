KSP: Two women sought as part of ongoing investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 are asking for help identifying two women sought as part of an ongoing investigation.

They say the women are being sought for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation in the South Williamson community.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact KSP at 606-433-7711, callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.