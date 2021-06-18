Advertisement

KSP: Two women sought as part of ongoing investigation

(Photos: Kentucky State Police/Tpr. Michael Coleman)
(Photos: Kentucky State Police/Tpr. Michael Coleman)(KSP, Tpr. Michael Coleman)
By WYMT News Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 are asking for help identifying two women sought as part of an ongoing investigation.

They say the women are being sought for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation in the South Williamson community.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact KSP at 606-433-7711, callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
WYMT Hot Weather
Summer returns, some scattered rain chances around to wrap up spring this weekend
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped