KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County

MARROWBONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they received a 911 call about a deadly two car crash on US-460 early Friday morning.

They say 67-year-old Larry Adkins was driving in the eastbound lane when he collided with a Ford Expedition driven by 56-year-old Brett Gayheart.

Troopers say Adkins’ Dodge van continued until it hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police. We do not know about the condition of the other driver at this time.

