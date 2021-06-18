Juneteenth state holiday bill pre-filed amid celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday on Thursday.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery.

Now that it’s a federal holiday, many in the Lexington community are celebrating by supporting Black-owned businesses.

“We know that around the country people are commemorating this day for the first time, but we’ve been having this event in mind for a really long time,” said Rashad Hayden with The Plantory.

The Plantory, located on Vine Street on the fourth floor of the Old National Bank Building, hosted a Juneteenth celebration where people can come and learn about the holiday. The event had art and historical exhibits. There were also performances, music and food.

The Plantory in Lexington is hosting a Juneteenth celebration. There is music, performances, and food. The event is showcasing black businesses. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/2NJMeeb3q3 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) June 18, 2021

Several Black business owners showcased popular items on their menus.

Many people told us they’re excited about the exposure.

“A lot of the Black-owned businesses, bakers, abs caterers are in their own communities and they’re not making the money to stay sustainable,” said The Plantory’s program director, Shawn Bumpase. “That’s what The Plantory is here for. We help businesses and organizations stay sustainable.”

Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, the push to make it a state holiday has gained momentum.

Last year, Kentucky Senate leaders promised to file the legislation, but that never happened. Members of the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus picked up the ball and pre-filed a bill Friday.

“It has taken 400 years of the first enslavement of our ancestors to get to this point and we’re still fighting. We’re still struggling,” said Rep. George Brown Jr.

Some in the community feel a Juneteenth holiday is long overdue.

“I think it’s sad that it’s just now happening and that so many people don’t know about Juneteenth or know the significance of it,” said Lexington resident Rebecca Webb.

There are several Juneteenth celebrations happening Friday evening and Saturday around central Kentucky.

Juneteenth Children’s Fun Night will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clinton Hayden Park in Nicholasville.

Saturday, there will also be a Juneteenth celebration at the Grand Theater in Frankfort. Doors open at 7 and tickets are free.

