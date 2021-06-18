Johnson Central’s Haley May signs with Marshall Cheer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central’s Haley May signed with Marshall cheer on Friday.

2021 Cheerleader Haley May inked her letter of intent today with Marshall University. Congratulations, Haley! pic.twitter.com/m5AWBxFwnG — Johnson Central Athletics (@JCAthletics_) June 18, 2021

May has cheered since she was three years old, both for Johnson Central and competitively.

She said cheering at the DI level is a dream come true.

“It just means a lot. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of. My sister was a Division I cheerleader at Marshall for four years, so she was always a role model for me to look up to and follow in her footsteps. I’m really excited. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s just crazy that I actually get to do it now”, said May.

