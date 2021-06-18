Johnson Central’s Haley May signs with Marshall Cheer
Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson Central’s Haley May signed with Marshall cheer on Friday.
May has cheered since she was three years old, both for Johnson Central and competitively.
She said cheering at the DI level is a dream come true.
“It just means a lot. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of. My sister was a Division I cheerleader at Marshall for four years, so she was always a role model for me to look up to and follow in her footsteps. I’m really excited. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s just crazy that I actually get to do it now”, said May.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.