Heat and humidity are back as storm chances lurk for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After three days of gorgeous weather, heat and humidity are back in the mountains this evening. And that could lead to the potential for showers and storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A warm evening is in store as we drop off from our afternoon highs in the upper 80s, slowly back down into the low 70s. The majority of us should stay on the dry side with partly cloudy skies. However, we are going to need to watch for the potential for some leftover showers and storms from Ohio moving back down into places along and north of the Mountain Parkway.

Those showers and storms might linger through the midday hours on our Saturday morning for our northern sections while the rest of us deal with a hot and humid mix of sun and clouds. I can’t rule out a pop-up storm in the afternoon as we get up to around 90° for a high, partially thanks to breezy southwest winds.

We should quiet back down overnight with partly cloudy skies returning as lows dip back down to around 70°.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, but could pop up more showers and storms in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will once again be a hot and humid 90°, with cooling only for those few who get a cooling shower or storm.

More showers and storms will be possible for late Monday and into Tuesday as another cold front looks poised to move through the mountains. We’re still focusing on late Monday and early Tuesday for the greatest chance of showers and storms. After warm highs in the mid 80s again on Monday, we should drop as we clear Tuesday afternoon back into the middle 70s.

Indications are more gorgeous less humid weather is on the way for the back half of next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday through Friday.

