Hazard falls to No. 1 Trinity, 12-1 in state quarterfinals

By Camille Gear
Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Bulldogs lost to No. 1 Trinity in the KHSAA Baseball State Quarterfinals, 12-1 in six innings.

The Bulldogs and the Shamrocks were scoreless after one inning, it wasn’t until the second inning did Trinity take their first lead of the game 2-0.

Hazard still trailed 4-1 at the end of the third. The fourth inning is where disaster struck, trailing 10-1 after four.

Hazard ends their season at 30-13, winning their fifth 14th Region title in a row.

Trinity will play Lyon County in the semifinals.

