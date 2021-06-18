Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces a little over 200 new cases, positivity rate slowly rising

Gov. Beshear updates rollback of COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky
By Jordan Whitaker
Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon as the Commonwealth’s new case count continues to slow.

The governor announced 211 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 463,337.

42 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 209 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 56 in the ICU. 28 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate to 2.09%.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Friday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,180.

6,794,203 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,301 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

