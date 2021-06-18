Advertisement

Former Lincoln County coach named new Somerset basketball coach

(WKYT)
By Camille Gear
Updated: 5 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Lincoln County girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter was named the new Somerset girls basketball coach.

McWhorter led Lincoln County to back-to-back 12th Region titles in 2012 and 2013. She also led the Lady Patriots to a Final Four appearance in 2012.

McWhorter had a record of 219-90, in 10 seasons at Lincoln County.

The Briar Jumpers finished last season 12-11.

