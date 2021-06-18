Advertisement

FEMA sets up in Floyd County

FEMA opened three new regional application help centers this week.
FEMA opened three new regional application help centers this week.
By Buddy Forbes
Updated: 8 hours ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA opened three new regional help centers this week to aid in the efforts to connect more Kentuckians with federal resources after floodwaters poured through the region earlier this year.

Officials in Floyd County were on site at the Floyd County Community Center Thursday for the first day of assistance, encouraging people in the community to come out and get the answers they have been waiting for.

The mobile assistance center is set up to assist people in the counties approved in the President’s state of emergency with in-person help filing a FEMA application, with an extended July 8 deadline.

Officials say the space is also available to anyone who may have been previously denied assistance.

“We want them to come and talk with them here and they will try to resolve that problem to help them get more assistance,” said Joe Reynolds, Floyd County Code Enforcement Officer. “I’ve already seen that happen, actually.”

The center is open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. There are also centers available in Clay County and Lee County. All of the centers serve as regional hubs for any of the counties impacted.

Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
