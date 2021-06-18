Advertisement

Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped

Don Wells released a written statement to CBS Affiliate WJHL, saying he believes his daughter was kidnapped.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, who is at the center of an AMBER Alert, said in a statement that he believes his little girl may have been kidnapped.

LIVE: AMBER Alert Update

WATCH: Second day of searching for Summer Wells has come to an end. WVLT's Will Puckett gives the latest as the child's father speaks out for the first time.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“She would never leave our hill. I think that someone snuck up on her and grabbed her. I don’t think she’s in the area because the dog goes down to the road and that’s the end of the trail, but I don’t know that for a fact. The way that she just disappeared, she would never do that,” Wells said in a written statement for CBS Affiliate WJHL.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials said more than 19 agencies were assisting in the search for the 5-year-old who went missing Tuesday night.

In the same news conference officials said they did not need the public’s help searching, but did ask neighbors to check trail cameras, sheds, and barns for any sign of the little girl.

The written letter given to WJHL is the first time the family has issued any sort of statement or interview to the media.

TBI issued a state-wide Amber Alert for Wells and ask anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
WYMT Hot Weather
Summer returns, some scattered rain chances around to wrap up spring this weekend
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute