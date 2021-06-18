Advertisement

CPAP user worries after Philips recalls millions of machines

By Marlee Pinchok
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you close your eyes and drift off into a deep sleep, it’s the following few hours that have the ability to rejuvenate your body for the next day.

However, for people like Clint Maynard, a restful sleep is hard to come by.

“I just remember a couple, two or three times of real severeness, like when you wake up and you’re breathing deep to try and get your oxygen into your lungs and you just stop breathing. It’s scary,” Maynard said.

Maynard is one of millions who depend on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) to sleep peacefully at night. He has had his for a little more than a year now.

However, a recall by Philips -- who manufactures CPAP and sleep apnea machines just like the one he has -- leaves fear lingering for Maynard, knowing how dangerous his sleeping patterns are without the machine.

“When I did the sleep study, they said I was a pretty severe case... that I was having about 75 or 80 episodes a night where I would stop breathing,” Maynard said.

The company issued the recall after it was discovered the foam used in the machines can deteriorate and project tiny particles into people’s airways.

It causes a broad range of side effects ranging from simple headaches to even cancer risks.

“The only thing you should have in your lungs is pure, clean oxygen,” Maynard said.

It’s an issue Maynard hopes to get resolved with his physician quickly.

“I’ll be OK for two or three days, but I can tell you I was awake at three in the morning,” Maynard said.

When it comes to the next steps, Royal Philips CEO says in part:

“We are working hard towards a resolution which includes the deployment of the updated instructions for use and a comprehensive repair and replacement program for the affected devices.”

As for now, anyone using a CPAP or other sleep apnea machines manufactured by Philips is encouraged to call their physician. Just be sure to have the details of your machine on hand, such as the serial number.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Deadly crash under investigation in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’

Latest News

Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County - 11:00 p.m.
Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County - 11:00 p.m.
The statue of David "Stringbean" Aikmon overlooks Stringbean Memorial Park.
Locals rejoice as Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival returns to Jackson County
Ky. education group pushing for more diversity to be taught in schools
The intersection of US-23 and Enterprise Road is one of the busiest in Pike County and is...
Pike County business owners start petition to increase safety at busy intersection
Big Sandy Health Care and Appalachian Citizens' Law Center joined forces Friday.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic aimed at black lung patients