Community remembers well known Harlan County man

Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Updated: 4 hours ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A man well-known in the Tri-Cities area for his kindness and generosity will be laid to rest this weekend.

Melvin Hardy Jr. died suddenly Saturday, June 12th. He was 68 years old.

Hardy was a big advocate for Harlan County and its expanding adventure tourism industry. He was an avid motorcycle rider and was often seen at community events. He was also a huge University of Kentucky fan and was known to travel to as many games as possible.

Harlan County Magistrate Paul Browning posted about Hardy’s passing on his Facebook, saying his death is a “loss to humanity”.

Former Lynch Mayor Tom Vicini also called Hardy one of the finest men he had ever met.

In a profile on the Humans of Appalachia Facebook page back in 2015, Hardy wrote about how proud he was to grow up in the area saying “there is no greater place in the world to grow up than in the mountains of Harlan County.”

A memorial service for Hardy will be held Saturday, June 19th at 2 p.m. at the auditorium of Harlan County High School. You can read his obituary here.

