Broncos waive Max Duffy

Max Duffy.

Kentucky beats UT Martin 50-7.

Photo By Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
Max Duffy.<br /><br />Kentucky beats UT Martin 50-7.<br /><br />Photo By Jacob Noger | UK Athletics(WKYT)
By Camille Gear
Updated: 10 hours ago
(WYMT) - Denver waived Max Duffy on Thursday, per Mike Klis of KUSA.

The Broncos signed Duffy late last month as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky. But as Klis notes, the club already has veteran Sam Martin on the roster, and Denver signed a pair of receivers on Thursday.

Duffy is Kentucky’s all-time leading punter with a 46-yard career average. He was also a first-team All-American in 2019 after becoming the No. 1 punting prospect in 2018. Duffy’s also a native of Australia.

Martin finished the 2020 season No. 10 in averaging 46.8 yards per punt.

