Advertisement

Whitley County falls in state quarterfinals, finishes historic season 31-10

Whitley County advances to state quarterfinals - 11
Whitley County advances to state quarterfinals - 11
By Camille Gear
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels fell to Lyon County in the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Colonels got down early, trailing 2-0 at the end of the first inning. However, Logan Bennett’s double RBI got the Colonels back in the game, to tie it 2-2 at the end of the second inning.

The Lyons took the lead in the bottom of the third, after a sac fly sent two runners home, to lead 4-2.

Lyon County will play the winner of Hazard vs. Trinity.

Whitley County ended the season 31-10, winning their first-ever 13th Region title.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

Hazard beats Johnson Central in Semi-State
Hazard baseball reaches state quarterfinals after 4-6 start
Lady Lions host basketball camp
Pineville Lady Lions host basketball camp
Whitley County baseball advances to state
History Continues: Whitley County looks to get first-ever win in state quarterfinals
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award