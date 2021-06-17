Whitley County falls in state quarterfinals, finishes historic season 31-10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels fell to Lyon County in the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Quarterfinals.

The Colonels got down early, trailing 2-0 at the end of the first inning. However, Logan Bennett’s double RBI got the Colonels back in the game, to tie it 2-2 at the end of the second inning.

The Lyons took the lead in the bottom of the third, after a sac fly sent two runners home, to lead 4-2.

Lyon County will play the winner of Hazard vs. Trinity.

Whitley County ended the season 31-10, winning their first-ever 13th Region title.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.