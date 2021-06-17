Advertisement

Hazard baseball reaches state quarterfinals after 4-6 start

Hazard beats Johnson Central in Semi-State
Hazard beats Johnson Central in Semi-State(Brendon Miller, BSN)
By Camille Gear
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two years after falling in the quarterfinals, the Hazard Bulldogs are back in Whitaker Bank Ballpark seeking revenge.

The Bulldogs were off to a slow start in 2021 with a 4-6 record.

“We all just kept in our heads that no matter what the outcomes of the games were gonna come in and work and make sure we got better every day,” said senior outfielder Garrett Miller.

The rough beginning sparked a discussion among the coaching staff on how to turn the season around.

“Well on the way home you sit down as a coaching staff and say what can we do better it was disastrous and from that day forward start working a little bit harder and you start seeing a little bit of change toward the positive,” said Head Coach John Meehan.

Since then, they have gone 26-6, making a sprint towards postseason play.

“We always talk about adversity is going to strike in the postseason and how you respond to that adversity determines if you will be a regional champion or not,” said senior pitcher Jarrett Napier.

Their postseason run has been full of adversity, coming from behind to win region semifinals, the region championship, and semi-state.

“Obviously we don’t plan to come from behind from anyone but were thankful we’re able to win some of those games from behind,” said Napier.

In the state quarterfinals, the Bulldogs will face their toughest opponent yet in the number one team in the state, Trinity.

“Here we go again. Getting a tough draw, the toughest draw of the tournament a 37-2 team, with the scouting report there’s really no way to defend them,” said Meehan.

Trinity is not an unfamiliar team for the Bulldogs, meeting in the 2019 quarterfinals and ending in a blowout loss.

“It means a lot just to get out there and be able to play with all these boys but to be able to play them again on that field, it’s just special,” said Miller.

Hazard will play the Shamrocks once again on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kimber Collins was celebrated by her Jenkins community Tuesday after bringing home a world...
Jenkins student hits the bullseye, bringing home world archery championship
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Lady Lions host basketball camp
Pineville Lady Lions host basketball camp
Whitley County baseball advances to state
History Continues: Whitley County looks to get first-ever win in state quarterfinals
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
Madison Lilley finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample