Hazard baseball reaches state quarterfinals after 4-6 start

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two years after falling in the quarterfinals, the Hazard Bulldogs are back in Whitaker Bank Ballpark seeking revenge.

The Bulldogs were off to a slow start in 2021 with a 4-6 record.

“We all just kept in our heads that no matter what the outcomes of the games were gonna come in and work and make sure we got better every day,” said senior outfielder Garrett Miller.

The rough beginning sparked a discussion among the coaching staff on how to turn the season around.

“Well on the way home you sit down as a coaching staff and say what can we do better it was disastrous and from that day forward start working a little bit harder and you start seeing a little bit of change toward the positive,” said Head Coach John Meehan.

Since then, they have gone 26-6, making a sprint towards postseason play.

“We always talk about adversity is going to strike in the postseason and how you respond to that adversity determines if you will be a regional champion or not,” said senior pitcher Jarrett Napier.

Their postseason run has been full of adversity, coming from behind to win region semifinals, the region championship, and semi-state.

“Obviously we don’t plan to come from behind from anyone but were thankful we’re able to win some of those games from behind,” said Napier.

In the state quarterfinals, the Bulldogs will face their toughest opponent yet in the number one team in the state, Trinity.

“Here we go again. Getting a tough draw, the toughest draw of the tournament a 37-2 team, with the scouting report there’s really no way to defend them,” said Meehan.

Trinity is not an unfamiliar team for the Bulldogs, meeting in the 2019 quarterfinals and ending in a blowout loss.

“It means a lot just to get out there and be able to play with all these boys but to be able to play them again on that field, it’s just special,” said Miller.

Hazard will play the Shamrocks once again on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

