Warmer temperatures return, rain chances increase by this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summerlike conditions return to the mountains by the end of the week with warmer temperatures and higher humidity. Scattered rain chances creep back into the forecast by Father’s Day Weekend.

Tonight through Friday night

We have one more gorgeous evening in store tonight with cool temperatures and low humidity. Any outdoor plans look to be in good shape as we stay under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will not be as cool as recent nights as we bottom out in the upper-50s to lower-60s.

The heat returns on Friday. Temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s. It will be a perfect pool day as we stay under mostly sunny skies. Be sure to pack the sunscreen!

Clouds make their return to the area by Friday night. There could be a stray shower in our northern counties, but most of us remain dry. Temperatures stay mild as we bottom out in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

Father’s Day Weekend

These warm temperatures stick around for the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday could lead to a stray shower during the afternoon. High temperatures hover in the upper-80s.

Father’s Day is looking warm and mostly dry. A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s. A few isolated showers could develop during the afternoon and evening.

Extended Forecast

The beginning of our next work week is looking wet at times. Afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday with temperatures remaining on the warm side. Highs top out in the mid-80s.

Rain chances stick around for Tuesday. The better chance of showers and storms will be earlier in the day. Temperatures trend cooler with highs staying in the mid-70s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday. It is looking like a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures staying in the middle 70s.

