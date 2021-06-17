Advertisement

Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Knox County men are in jail after being arrested Wednesday and charged with child sex offenses.

On June 10, Knox County deputies responded to a complaint of an adult man trying to solicit sex from a family member under the age of 16. Based on the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation, it was discovered that two separate men had been involved in incidents with at least one underage family member.

44-year-old James F. Mills of Heidrick and 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Barbourville were arrested Wednesday.

Mills is charged with prohibited use of a computer to obtain a sexual performance of a minor.

Davis is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, and prohibited use of a computer to obtain a sexual performance of a minor.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

