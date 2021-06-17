‘There’s no place like home’: Knox County native brings tourism through the oldest building in her hometown

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A love for tourism and the place she grew up is what inspired Knox County Native Paige Cobb to acquire the North Main building, which was built in 1890 in downtown Barbourville.

“I moved back home because, well, there’s no place like home really. The hospitality here and just the people are so nice,” she said. “It’s been my dream since I moved back to have a business. I’ve always imagined that I would have an event space on the square.”

Now, newly-named The 101 on North Main, Cobb says a quote inspired her.

“Her biggest piece of advice is to savor this- not the food, but to savor any type of moment that you’re going in life. So the good things, the bad things, just savor them. So you can look back at them later and know if you’re in a storm, it’s going to pass. And if you’re on the mountaintop, it’ll humble you,” she said.

Wanting the space to be a welcoming place, it will feature a variety of traditional events as well as events Cobb created.

“We’re doing Christmas in July, so we’re going to do a live wreath-making class. In August, we’re doing a pop-up selfie museum. In September we’re going to do escape rooms,” she said. “November is a wreck-it room, which I’m really excited about.”

But it’s not all fun and games. Food will also be on the menu, with option like pecan chicken salad, Hawaiian club sandwiches, chicken bacon ranch paninis, and Hershey bar cakes.

“Just a little grab-and-go there,” Cobb said. “And we are going to do brunch on Saturday.”

The building is set to open on June 26 and Cobb says the hours will be Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can visit here or on social media @the101onnorthmain.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.