Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning for Harlan County

By Jordan Whitaker
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an alert about a phone scam circulating throughout the county.

Deputies say they have received calls from locals saying they were contacted by phone numbers attached to Deputy Stephen Davenport, or the HCSO itself.

They warn that spoofing technology allows scammers to trick Caller ID into displaying false information.

They add that the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, or any other law enforcement agency, will never call and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances, and warn people to never provide personal information, banking information or pay any fee over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out who is making the calls.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Jackie Joseph, a Prestonsburg native pastry chef based out of Louisville, has recently won the...
Eastern Kentucky native wins title of ‘America’s Best Baker’
The 'Art Reducing Stigma' campaign has made its way to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky to...
‘This is an illness that does not discriminate’: Campaign seeks to reduce stigma around addiction in Eastern Kentucky
ARS CAMPAIGN
ART REDUCING STIGMA 4:30 VOSOT