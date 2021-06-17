Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning for Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an alert about a phone scam circulating throughout the county.

Deputies say they have received calls from locals saying they were contacted by phone numbers attached to Deputy Stephen Davenport, or the HCSO itself.

They warn that spoofing technology allows scammers to trick Caller ID into displaying false information.

They add that the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, or any other law enforcement agency, will never call and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances, and warn people to never provide personal information, banking information or pay any fee over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out who is making the calls.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.