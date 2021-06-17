More than 246,000 register for ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To promote the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was joined by a special guest during his coronavirus press briefing Thursday.

The governor’s trusty companion and the program’s namesake, Babydog, sat next to the governor as he urged West Virginians to register for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice says 246,200 vaccinated or nearly vaccinated West Virginians have signed up for the contest.

The first drawing for the sweepstakes is set to happen on West Virginia’s birthday, June 20.

While registration for the June 20 drawing has been cut off, there will be several other chances to win prizes.

West Virginians 12 to 17 years of age, who have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, may enter for a chance to win one of five, four-year full-ride scholarships, including room-and-board, tuition, and books, to any West Virginia state college or university.

West Virginians 18 years of age and older, who have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a chance to win one of several large prizes.

The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

To register CLICK HERE

“It is all in an effort to get more and more of our folks vaccinated,” said Gov. Justice. “If we can stop this dreaded killer, we can save so much money.”

Online registration for ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes now open

Gov. Justice called the state’s first COVID-19 incentive program ‘semi-successful.”

39,000 registered for $100 saving bonds or gift cards.

Gov. Justice also announced that campaign would end on June 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.