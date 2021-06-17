Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- For more than a hundred years, Girl Scouts have gone door to door selling their famous cookies. Ordering your favorite box has now become an American tradition. But just like every other business and industry, Girl Scouts has felt the impact of COVID-19, and it’s led to millions of boxes of unsold cookies.

Staring in January, troops have a few months to sell cookies. To protect them from the virus, the organization shifted sales online. Troops could still make virtual sales and organize a home delivery.

“It was definitely hard,” said Aislin Hair, member of a Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana troop. “There were some challenges. But it was fun and we got to meet a lot of new people and we got to learn a lot of new things.”

Once COVID cases started to decline in Kentucky and Indiana, some local troops set up booths at the mall and Kroger. Many offered drive-thru sales to the public. Despite all of the changes this year, Aislin and Kristen Rimey were the top sellers for the Kentuckiana Girl Scouts, selling 4,850 boxes each.

“There were a lot of other troops that weren’t selling this year, so we were harder to find,” Rimey said. “So people would buy more.”

By the end of the March, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana sold all of their cookies, which is more than a million boxes. But they had some help.

The facility that stores cookies for Girl Scouts nationwide is located in Louisville, Little Brownie Bakers. Therefore, local troops had easy access to supply when it was needed. Troops across the country weren’t as fortunate. The pandemic caused delays with delivery times, or some troops ordered too much supply.

“We don’t have some of the logistical challenges that some of the other councils have,” said Brooke Slone, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Director of Sales. “When we needed cookies, we could go get cookies.”

As a result of pandemic challenges, there are about 15 million boxes unsold. Most remain with Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville and ABC Bakers in Brownsburg, Indiana. WAVE 3 News reached out to Little Brownie Bakers a few times this week to ask if customers can still snag a box, and have not heard back yet as of Thursday.

“So my understanding is that there is going to be a link that is available for folks to be able to purchase cookies for donation purposes,” Slone said. “They can commit those cookies for donation purposes to food banks and I believe first responders and other worthy causes throughout the United States.”

