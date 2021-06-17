Advertisement

Legal Aid Justice Center encourages Gov. Northam to issue Executive Order on extending evictions

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to...
The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to Gov. Northam asking to extend State of Emergency protections for tenants until the General Assembly’s next session.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam says his hands are tied: he can’t extend eviction protections through executive order when the COVID-19 state of emergency ends July 1.

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to Northam asking to extend State of Emergency protections for tenants until the General Assembly’s next session.

Right now, the eviction moratorium for the state of Virginia is set to expire on June 30, ending the following protections:

  • Tenants will no longer be given notice of available rent relief
  • Landlords will not apply for rent relief on behalf of their tenants
  • Landlords will not be required to co-operate with tenant applications for rent relief
  • There will no longer be a 45-day waiting period after either tenant or landlord applies for rent relief before landlords can proceed with eviction

“We applaud the decision to maintain the Virginia Rent Relief program beyond June 30, 2021, when the State of Emergency is slated to end; however, available rent relief funds will do little good without strong policy to ensure both tenants and landlords know and take quick advantage of its availability,” the organizations stated in the letter. “A gap in these protections ... will be disastrous for so many Virginians who are desperately trying to pull themselves out of this crisis.”

However, the governor says he’s prohibited from extending the protections by state law. His office says the Executive Order does not extend to private contracts such as rent, however, certain protections will continue beyond July 1 and any other action must go through the General Assembly.

According to the LAJC and the VPLC, un- and under-employment issues remain challenging for underpaid workers, which includes minority workers who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Andrea Massey
Community remembers well known Harlan County man
WYMT Hot Weather
Summer returns, some scattered rain chances around to wrap up spring this weekend
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear holds first 'Team Kentucky Update' - 11:00 p.m.
High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped