Advertisement

‘It’s teaching me patience’: New garden at Hope Center helping men in recovery program

By Shelby Lofton
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center in Lexington has a space for men in recovery to find healing in. The George Privett Recovery Center has a garden, where men in recovery volunteer to plan and care for the fresh produce. It’s a space where they find nurturing, too.

The quaint garden outside of the Hope Center gives a group of men room to grow.

“It’s teaching me patience,” said Ronnie Vallbona.

Vallbona is originally from Miami. Life took him on a path to Lexington, where he’s now in charge of marking out the lines.

“My life here, it came to a grinding stop because of my alcoholism. The Hope Center’s teaching how to deal with the problems in life that I was struggling with. So I can start a new life when I leave,” Vallbona said.

His new friend and coworker Josh Mayfield has been in the garden for the last two months.

“We come out here and water it every day,” Mayfield said.

Both men said the job has taught them patience.

“They’re actually here from planting to harvest. They can kind of come out and watch the garden grow while they’re growing in their recovery,” said Chuck Gilliam, the Hope Center recovery program director.

People who are experiencing homelessness are able to have access to this fresh produce through the Hope Center.

“It feels wonderful to be able to help people that are actually in need,” Mayfield said.

Their small oasis is a source of produce and pride.

“There’s no feeling like it. It took a little patience for me in the beginning, but now that I see it growing, and coming to, we’ve got a few plants with vegetables coming out on it, it’s well worth the wait,” Vallbona said.

What started as a pile of dirt, is now new life.

“I’m proud of it all for real,” Mayfield said.

The Hope Center will accept donations from the community come next spring. The garden will need seeds, tomato starter plants and soil.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Jackie Joseph, a Prestonsburg native pastry chef based out of Louisville, has recently won the...
Eastern Kentucky native wins title of ‘America’s Best Baker’
The 'Art Reducing Stigma' campaign has made its way to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky to...
‘This is an illness that does not discriminate’: Campaign seeks to reduce stigma around addiction in Eastern Kentucky
ARS CAMPAIGN
ART REDUCING STIGMA 4:30 VOSOT