Heat slowly builds back toward summer levels, still comfy today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we enter our last days of spring, the forecast is getting ready for the new season, but we still have one more nice day before temps soar.

Today and Tonight

After a cool morning, temperatures will find their way back into the 80s today with sunny skies. While I think it will still be comfortable, those dewpoints and humidity levels will start a slow climb as we head toward the weekend.

Tonight, look for clear skies to continue. Models are trying to trend warmer on overnight temperatures, but I’m not sold on that yet. We’re going to split the difference and call it 60 for a low. Some spots could be back down into the 50s again.

Extended Forecast

If you’ve missed the summer heat, it’s back on Friday. The sunshine will push temperatures back close to 90. We’ll add a few clouds, and maybe some stray rain chances for our northern counties, in Friday night, but I still think most of us stay dry. Lows will drop to around 70.

Father’s Day weekend is trending drier on the models. While we’re keeping a scattered shower or storm in for Saturday for now, I’m not convinced we see any rain to start the weekend. I have upped our forecast highs to reflect that trend. It will be another hot one will highs back in the upper 80s.

As we get ready to officially start summer on Sunday, it looks to be another steamy day. Rain chances are possible, but everything now depends on the tropical development that should become Claudette in the next 48 hours and where it goes on its journey. The forecast for Sunday and Monday are still literally up in the air. Some rain chances are possible both days, but again, depending on the track, they could fizzle too. We’ll keep you posted!

