Advertisement

Hazard Police Dept.: Downtown road closed through Friday

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Hazard police say Main Street in Downtown Hazard will be closed from First Baptist Church to Fast Lane Tobacco. They said that portion of road will be closed Thursday and Friday due to resurfacing and painting stripes.

Drivers can drive down the alley next to the church and will come out near the bridge.

They said Taxi Alley is also closed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Jackie Joseph, a Prestonsburg native pastry chef based out of Louisville, has recently won the...
Eastern Kentucky native wins title of ‘America’s Best Baker’
The 'Art Reducing Stigma' campaign has made its way to the mountains of Eastern Kentucky to...
‘This is an illness that does not discriminate’: Campaign seeks to reduce stigma around addiction in Eastern Kentucky
ARS CAMPAIGN
ART REDUCING STIGMA 4:30 VOSOT