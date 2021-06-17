Hazard Police Dept.: Downtown road closed through Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Hazard police say Main Street in Downtown Hazard will be closed from First Baptist Church to Fast Lane Tobacco. They said that portion of road will be closed Thursday and Friday due to resurfacing and painting stripes.

Drivers can drive down the alley next to the church and will come out near the bridge.

They said Taxi Alley is also closed.

