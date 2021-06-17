Advertisement

Group displaced from North Fork Mobile Home Park files lawsuit against the city of Morehead

By Chad Hedrick
Updated: 15 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of people who lived in an eastern Kentucky mobile home park is suing the city.

It was once a neighborhood filled with dozens of families, but now it’s a ghost town.

Earlier this year, neighbors were forced to leave the North Fork Mobile Home Park after a sale of the land. Now they’re taking legal action against the city of Morehead, challenging an ordinance that created the Morehead Gateway Development Area, which is where the mobile home park once stood.

“Just because it’s a mobile home park doesn’t mean that these aren’t real people,” a resident said.

RELATED: Rowan County’s ‘Justice 4 North Fork’ group rallying to stop evictions

The suit alleges the city failed to meet legal requirements to establish the development area and did not consider the impacts it would have on residents, or give them proper notice. They want to see the ordinance void, as well as an ordinance to be created for preventing future displacements like this.

“It wasn’t until March when we got the eviction notice that said we had to be out by the end of April,” another resident said.

Residents told us in April Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown provided a list of possible properties to relocate to, but the lawsuit says some neighbors were not able to move their mobile home in enough time. So, they had to sell them.

Some claim their living arrangements now are more expensive. However, the suit does not seek compensation for the former neighbors.

We reached out to Mayor White-Brown, but haven’t heard back.

