Governor Beshear announces new vaccination numbers as cases, deaths remain low

By Jordan Whitaker
Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday Governor Beshear was finally able to provide an update on vaccinations in the Commonwealth as part of his daily COVID-19 release.

The governor announced 255 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 463,154.

43 of Thursday’s new cases in were children 18 and younger. 229 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 66 in the ICU. 36 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.06%.

Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Thursday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,178.

At least 2,134,353 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

6,784,783 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,285 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

