‘God is always there with us’: Blessing of the Rigs takes place at Saint Joseph London

By Dakota Makres
Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Blessing of the Rigs took place at Saint Joseph London and multiple other Saint Joseph London locations on Thursday as a part of the system’s Humankindness campaign.

”We just felt that they don’t get the recognition that they deserve, and I mean we can’t do what we do if they don’t,” said Emergency Department Director Lori Coots.

First responders drove through as staff handed them boxed lunches and drinks, all while a deacon prayed over the crews and their rigs.

”They were praying over our vehicles because, you know, we transport the sick and injured,” said Jamey Mills with Ambulance INC. of Laurel County. “Just praying a blessing over, that our crews can just take care the best of their ability and know that God is always there with us.”

”I’ve done this for 20 years and this has been the most stressful time I can remember being in EMS,” he added. “For an event like this today, it just makes all that bad go away.”

Coots said the area’s first responders have a close relationship with the hospital.

”It’s great. It feels wonderful, ‘cause when I worked at the ambulance station, we didn’t get anything like this,” she said. “So it’s really great to see them get it.”

The first responders received a keychain medallion to represent Saint Michael the Archangel.

“The COVID-19 pandemic really showed us all the importance of showing kindness, not only during the difficult times, but also during everyday encounters that we have with patients, colleagues and the community,” said John Yanes, president of Saint Joseph London. “We continually look for ways to display human kindness in our communities. As a Catholic hospital, one way we can do that is to extend a blessing of encouragement and protection for our EMTs and firefighters as they bring patients to and from our hospital.”

