Fire displaces families from apartment complex

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire has displaced families living in an apartment complex.

Logan County 911 says they got a call from the Chapmanville Towers around 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday saying there was a fire alarm sounding from room 505.

Officials say Chapmanville Towers is a low-income housing apartment complex.

The Chapmanville Fire Department says they responded and found smoke showing from a balcony of the 5th floor. Officials say it was a working fire.

More crews were dispatched from the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority with assistance from the Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Police Department, and Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was put out while Lt. Hunter Long carried a woman down all five flights of stairs. She was treated by EMS.

No other people inside the apartment complex were hurt.

The Logan County Office of Emergency Management responded for support and evacuation. They found 18 apartments with smoke or water damage. Those families were taken to the Tracy Vickers Community Center for temporary shelter by the Logan County Schools Transportation Division.

Fire officials say most families were able to return to their apartments that night.

The American Red Cross is helping other evacuated victims by providing shelter until repairs can be made.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.