Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers

UPDATE 6/16/21 @ 10 p.m.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family is desperate for answers after a 36-year-old woman vanished in Floyd County more than two weeks ago.

Different scenarios of what could’ve happened to Kandi Gonzalez keep playing out in her mother’s mind.

“We need some type of clue other than where she was last seen,” her mother, Betty Dixon, said.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says Gonzalez, who has lived in Floyd County for a couple of years, was last known to be seen June 1. She was reported disoriented and trespassing in a stranger’s backyard along Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg, less than half a mile from her own home.

“She seemed confused about maybe where she was at or how she got there,” the sheriff said.

In a cellphone video provided by the sheriff, Gonzalez can be seen running into a creek. That’s the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

“She jumps in the creek, and then she’s just gone,” Dixon said. “There’s just nothing else.”

The sheriff says multiple extensive searches involving numerous agencies and volunteers using helicopters, drones, and dogs during the past couple weeks have come up empty.

The sheriff says a search team believes they tracked her over a hill to an area near another road, but they have no idea where she went from there.

“Our family is looking for answers, any answers we can possibly get to where is she,” Gonzalez’s sister Sue Abbott said.

The mother says Gonzalez has joint custody of her 5-year-old son, and it’s not like her to vanish with no explanation.

“It’s totally unlike her,” she said. “She loves her son. Someone has to have seen her somewhere. According to these people down here, nobody has seen her, just nobody.”

Law enforcement are coordinating another search of the area Saturday.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to finding her.

ORIGINAL STORY

