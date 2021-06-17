Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

Latest News

High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
WATCH|High court ruling cited in Kentucky child services dispute
The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Jackie Joseph, a Prestonsburg native pastry chef based out of Louisville, has recently won the...
Eastern Kentucky native wins title of ‘America’s Best Baker’