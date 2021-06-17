Eastern Kentucky native wins title of ‘America’s Best Baker’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Jaclyn “Jackie” Joseph, a native of Prestonsburg, recently won the title of “America’s Best Baker,” a success that she celebrates after the pandemic stirred things up for her last year.

“I actually lost my job,” said Joseph. “During the pandemic, the whole world stopped, so I lost my position as executive pastry chef at the Omni Louisville Hotel.”

Even though the pandemic cost Joseph her job, she reminded herself- and is now reminding others- to never quit and to keep the faith.

“Sometimes it may seem that it’s kind of hopeless,” said Joseph. “Keep the faith because even if you have to pave your own way, you’ll get back to doing what you love to do. And that’s exactly what I’m doing now.”

Joseph plans to use her newly-awarded title and the grand prize of $25,000 from the Food Network show to open her own bakery in Louisville called “JJ Bakes & Co.”

“To win the show was something that was not expected at all,” said Joseph. “Coming from a small town, it seems that your career choices are very limited. But you can do anything that you set your heart and mind to if you just work hard.”

Joseph said her small company will, for now, fulfill specialty orders only. Customers can order items seen on the Food Network show, albeit scaled-down, and will soon be able to order online, with the option of having items shipped to you in Kentucky and its surrounding states.

