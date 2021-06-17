Advertisement

Blue Grass Honor Flight back to the sky after COVID cancelations

The check helps fund a portion of the 2021 Blue Grass Honor Flight
The check helps fund a portion of the 2021 Blue Grass Honor Flight(WAVE)
By Dustin Weekley
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday, Blue Grass Honor Flights announced they are back after a year of being canceled due to the pandemic.

The flights take World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments that their service helped build.

The flights are free of charge to the veterans and are run by an all-volunteer staff.

John Mooney a 94-year-old World War II veteran will be on this year’s flight and says it’s important for veterans to get together and share their experiences.

“You’re getting together with them again you all had the same experiences you all get on that plane and you’re all telling a bunch of lies about what you did.”

Most years there are three flights to Washington D.C. but this year there will only be one, it will take place October 20, 2021. You can sign-up for the flights here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested on child sex charges in Knox County
Trainer Bob Baffert showed off his Derby-winner Justify on the backside of Churchill Downs on...
Judge makes decision in case involving Medina Spirit’s urine sample
Gov. Beshear talks about unemployment benefits in first ‘Team Kentucky Update’
Thousands of Ford trucks line the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway awaiting microchips so they...
Global microchip shortage impacts Eastern Kentucky car dealerships
Kandi Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Road area in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Family of woman missing since June 1 desperate for answers