Appalachian School of Law to host Virginia gubernatorial debate

By WJHL News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — The Appalachian School of Law will host a debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates in Virginia’s governor’s race.

Officials with the law school confirmed to CBS affiliate WJHL Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin have committed to a debate at the school.

A date has not been set but the school’s director of communications said the date would be determined in the near future.

