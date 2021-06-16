University of Kentucky begins pediatric research program for Children’s COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky is selected to be one of the sites for kidCOVE, a national research study to ensure a safe and effective vaccine for children ages 6 months through 11 years from getting sick with COVID-19.

An announcement and meeting occurred Wednesday morning to discuss the procedures.

Using the Moderna vaccine currently authorized for adults, this pediatric research study will define an age-appropriate dose for children, test the vaccine’s effectiveness, and monitor any potential side effects, collecting information to ensure safe use.

This study builds on UK’s previous success with COVID-19 vaccine studies, including serving as the top-enrolling site in the world for the Phase 3 Johnson & Johnson trial. UK is now fully operational for four vaccine studies: Two Johnson & Johnson trials (ongoing for participant monitoring and data collection), PreventCovidU (studying how COVID is spreading among vaccinated and unvaccinated people 18 to 29 years old), and KidCOVE.

More information about each study is available at StopCOVIDKy.com.

