UK starting trial for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky announced Wednesday that researchers there will start a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12.

UK is partnering with national researchers KidCOVE and Moderna to determine the age-appropriate dosage for children as well as the effectiveness and safety of the shot.

“This specific study is very important as we try to learn about how to address this public pandemic problem and how we can protect our children in Kentucky in the best possible way,” said trial investigator and UK professor of pediatrics Dr. John Bauer. “This is the fastest way we can bring vaccine opportunities to children that live in the state of Kentucky and that’s why this matters.”

The trial will last 14 months after the first shot and will include phone calls, telehealth appointments and a few in-person visits in Lexington.

Families will be compensated for the study.

If you’re interested in participating click here for more information.

