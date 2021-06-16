UK joining trial to study vaccine effectiveness in young children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State officials are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine.

Right now, that’s everyone 12 years old and up. However, starting later this month, UK HealthCare will join a trial aimed at seeing how effective the vaccine is in kids as young as 6 months old.

It’ll be held at the Tufland Clinic location.

UK Healthcare announced they'll be participating in a new COVID trial aimed at seeing how safe and effective the Moderna vaccine is in children ranging from 6 months old to 12 year old. Officials say they're looking for volunteers for the two phase trial. I'll have more on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Hww3LrBNtR — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 16, 2021

UK HealthCare officials say they’re excited to be a part of this trial using the Moderna vaccine. Researchers emphasized safety and said that this kind of study will be key in pushing Kentucky and the world towards herd immunity.

“In order to get maximum herd immunity, you’ve got to get the children vaccinated, or we don’t get maximal herd immunity in the whole population,” said lead investigator Dr. Geroge Fuchs.

Dr. Fuchs and Dr. John Bauer are the co-investigators in this trial. They say that there will be two parts to the trial: the first is looking at what kinds of doses should be used in children.

That trial is already happening at sites across the country.

The second part will track immune response in children ranging from 6 months old to 12 years old to see how effective the Moderna vaccine is for young children.

“The technology is really quite amazing and it’s one of the safest vaccines to ever have been developed,” Dr. Fuchs said. “It’s such an important trial. The implications are so important that we feel it’s imperative that, given the opportunity, we participate. Anything we can do to contribute to getting a more effective prevention in all children, but especially here in Kentucky. I think we feel privileged to do this.”

The first part of the trial will begin later in June and only accept about 10 children. The second part will start in July and accept close to 200 children.

Click here for more information on the study and how to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.