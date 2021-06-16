Advertisement

UK joining trial to study vaccine effectiveness in young children

By Jim Stratman
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State officials are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine.

Right now, that’s everyone 12 years old and up. However, starting later this month, UK HealthCare will join a trial aimed at seeing how effective the vaccine is in kids as young as 6 months old.

It’ll be held at the Tufland Clinic location.

UK HealthCare officials say they’re excited to be a part of this trial using the Moderna vaccine. Researchers emphasized safety and said that this kind of study will be key in pushing Kentucky and the world towards herd immunity.

“In order to get maximum herd immunity, you’ve got to get the children vaccinated, or we don’t get maximal herd immunity in the whole population,” said lead investigator Dr. Geroge Fuchs.

Dr. Fuchs and Dr. John Bauer are the co-investigators in this trial. They say that there will be two parts to the trial: the first is looking at what kinds of doses should be used in children.

That trial is already happening at sites across the country.

The second part will track immune response in children ranging from 6 months old to 12 years old to see how effective the Moderna vaccine is for young children.

“The technology is really quite amazing and it’s one of the safest vaccines to ever have been developed,” Dr. Fuchs said. “It’s such an important trial. The implications are so important that we feel it’s imperative that, given the opportunity, we participate. Anything we can do to contribute to getting a more effective prevention in all children, but especially here in Kentucky. I think we feel privileged to do this.”

The first part of the trial will begin later in June and only accept about 10 children. The second part will start in July and accept close to 200 children.

Click here for more information on the study and how to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kimber Collins was celebrated by her Jenkins community Tuesday after bringing home a world...
Jenkins student hits the bullseye, bringing home world archery championship
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Photo: Allen Bolling
Heat slowly builds back toward summer levels, still comfy today
Appalachian School of Law to host Virginia gubernatorial debate
Walking Miracles Family Foundation
Non-profit that helps pediatric cancer families receives state grant
Southwest Virginia leaders hold opening and dedication for Clinch River State Park
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted