Sunny and dry to end the week, rain chances return for Father’s Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pleasant conditions continue across our area with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Unfortunately, moisture begins to creep back into the picture by the end of the week.

Tonight through Thursday night

A beautiful evening is on tap for any outdoor dinner plans. We stay under mostly clear skies, but temperatures could be on the chilly side. Lows dip into the low-and-mid-50s.

Thursday is looking like another gorgeous day in the mountains! Temperatures will be slightly warmer as highs top out in the lower-80s, but sunshine returns in full force.

Clear and cool conditions roll into Thursday night. Another chilly night is possible with low temperatures bottoming out in the low-to-mid-50s.

Father’s Day Weekend

The forecast begins to change by this weekend. Temperatures start to warm, and moisture returns to the area.

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday could lead to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warmer side as highs top out in the mid-80s.

Sunday is looking to be a “rinse and repeat” kind of day. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Again, another warm day is in store with temperatures in the lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

This warm and wet pattern rolls into next week. Monday is looking wet at times with scattered showers and storms across the area. Temperatures warm into the lower-80s.

We are expecting more of the same for Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds with showers developing during the peak heating of the afternoon. Temperatures not as warm with highs reaching the upper-70s.

Wednesday looks drier with sunshine and blue sky returning to the mountains. Another warm afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower-80s.

