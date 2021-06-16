Advertisement

Steve Hensley talks Biden-Putin Summit with Gray TV White House Correspondent Jon Decker

By Steve Hensley
Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the aftermath of the summit in Geneva, Switzerland between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, WYMT’s Steve Hensley spoke with Gray TV White House Correspondent Jon Decker about how the summit went and what’s next for the relationship between the United States and Russian Federation.

You can watch the interview above.

