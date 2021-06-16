Advertisement

Sheriff: Aggravated assault as driver hits officers and vehicles during high speed chase

Elizabeth Walker (left) and three passengers were arrested following the chase. (Claiborne...
Elizabeth Walker (left) and three passengers were arrested following the chase. (Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)(Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office say a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase on Wednesday.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight when it refused and led deputies on a chase at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour through the cities of Tazewell and New Tazewell.

During the chase, the driver of the Vue attempted to hit police cars on multiple occasions.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office along with New Tazewell and Tazewell Police Departments finally slowed the car down at the intersection of North Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road.

After coming to a stop, however, the driver reversed into a Sheriff’s deputy’s car and fled once again. The car hit a City of Tazewell officer who was outside of his car.

Deputies finally brought the car to a full stop on Old Knoxville Road.

The driver, 28-year-old Elizabeth Walker, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, vandalism, and possession of meth.

The other three passengers were charged with resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game
Matthew Watts is wanted after a foot pursuit seriously injured a Greenup County Sheriff's...
Strangers stop to help injured deputy after pursuit; man still wanted
Visit dlrenewal.ky.gov in order to renew your driver's license.
Kentucky rolls out online renewal for driver’s licenses, motorcycle licenses
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time for almost hitting state trooper during police chase
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing charges following Laurel County chase

Latest News

Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines available in the Big Sandy area Friday, June 18
Overturned cement mixer
All lanes of I-75 open after cement mixer overturns
HCTC giving former students a second chance at college