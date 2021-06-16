Sheriff: Aggravated assault as driver hits officers and vehicles during high speed chase

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office say a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase on Wednesday.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a 2002 Saturn Vue on Old Highway 33 around midnight when it refused and led deputies on a chase at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour through the cities of Tazewell and New Tazewell.

During the chase, the driver of the Vue attempted to hit police cars on multiple occasions.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office along with New Tazewell and Tazewell Police Departments finally slowed the car down at the intersection of North Broad Street and Old Knoxville Road.

After coming to a stop, however, the driver reversed into a Sheriff’s deputy’s car and fled once again. The car hit a City of Tazewell officer who was outside of his car.

Deputies finally brought the car to a full stop on Old Knoxville Road.

The driver, 28-year-old Elizabeth Walker, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, vandalism, and possession of meth.

The other three passengers were charged with resisting arrest.

