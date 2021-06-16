Advertisement

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats’ voting bill

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is opening the door to supporting a voting rights bill.

The West Virginia Democrat is offering up an extensive list of proposed changes to the legislation ahead of a showdown vote in the Senate later this month.

The Democrats’ bill would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. voting in a generation, touching nearly every aspect of the electoral process.

They say it’s needed to protect access to the ballot. But Manchin opposes the bill as written, calling it divisive.

He released a proposed list of changes ahead of a meeting of Senate Democrats Thursday to discuss the path forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Missing woman found safe in Madison County
Man accused of sexual assault, holding women against their will
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death
Kimber Collins was celebrated by her Jenkins community Tuesday after bringing home a world...
Jenkins student hits the bullseye, bringing home world archery championship
The Stanton Parks and Rec Board says the fight broke out among parents and coaches.
Police in Stanton investigate violent outbreak at little league game

Latest News

Photo: Allen Bolling
Heat slowly builds back toward summer levels, still comfy today
Appalachian School of Law to host Virginia gubernatorial debate
Walking Miracles Family Foundation
Non-profit that helps pediatric cancer families receives state grant
Southwest Virginia leaders hold opening and dedication for Clinch River State Park
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old
AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted