LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel star Reed Sheppard announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from the University of Louisville.

Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Louisville! pic.twitter.com/RcUTxK4Hvr — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) June 15, 2021

Sheppard is the No. 2 player in the state and visited Louisville in early June. He has also received offers at College of Charleston, Arizona State, Iona, Texas A&M and Iowa.

